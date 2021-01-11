TADA court frames fake charges against Yasin Malik

Jammu, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the special TADA/POTA court of India, today, framed fake charges against illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a three-decade-old fake case.

The 3rd Additional Sessions (Special judge TADA/POTA) in Jammu, framed the charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik regarding the incident of Rubiya Sayeed kidnapping, Indian officials told media men.

Earlier, on March 16, last year, presiding officer of TADA court in Jammu had also framed fake charges against Yasin Malik and six others for killing four IAF men in 1990.

