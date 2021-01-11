UN urged to set up tribunal to probe fake encounter killings in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has demanded of the United Nations to set up a special tribunal to probe the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters by Indian troops.

The Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian troops had martyred hundreds of youth in fake encounters in different areas of occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the past 33 years. He said that last year, Indian Army Captain Bhupinder Singh had killed three Rajouri youth in a fake encounter in Amshipura area of Shopian district.

The spokesman said that the police had confirmed in its charge-sheet filed in the court that Captain Bhupinder Singh had killed the youth in the fake encounter to get a reward of Rs 2 million. He said that the latest incident of killing of three innocent Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter by an Indian Army Captain was an eye-opener for the international community.

The TWI demanded stern punishment to the culprits involved in the killing of Kashmiris.

Like this: Like Loading...