Earthquake jolts Jammu region

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, January 12 (KMS): A moderate intensity earthquake on Monday evening shook Jammu region including Doda, Kishtwār and Ramban districts while tremors were felt across the Kashmir valley.

The  earthquake jolted the region at 07:33pm.

Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda passed on immediate directions to all the Tehsildars and SHOs to report the damages if any in their respective areas.

He also urged people across the district not to panic and stay safe and follow all safety measures on priority basis.


