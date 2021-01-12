Indian troops can kill anyone for money in IIOJK: JKPA

Jammu, January 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association (JKPA) has said that Shopian fake encounter has proven how life of a Kashmiri is cheap for Indian occupational troops.

In a statement issued in Jammu, JKPA Chairman Aquib Wani said, the chargesheet of police authorities shows that Indian Army officers killed three innocent and unarmed boys for a cash reward of Rs 2 million which is highly shameful, unethical and immoral. “It is incumbent upon world bodies to take it seriously as it poses a great threat to life and security of Kashmiris,” he demanded.

Aquib Wani said that the police charge-sheet had shown that Indian troops could kill anybody labeling him as militant for small money.

