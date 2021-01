India’s evil designs about Kashmir to never materialize: AJK President

Mirpur (AJK), January 12 (KMS): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President, Sardar Masood Khan, unequivocally stated on Tuesday that India’s dream of turning the territory of Jammu and Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra would never materialize as the Kashmiri people are determined to continue their struggle for freedom and the right of self-determination till the last drop of their blood.

He made these remarks while addressing as a keynote speaker, a webinar on “Marginalization of Kashmiris in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Government”, organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), AJK President office said.

Other speakers at the event included former Senator Javed Jabbar, Chairperson Pakistan Peace and Culture Organisation Mishaal Hussain Malik and AVM (retd) Shahzad Chaudhry. Acting President IPRI, Brig. (retd) Raashid Wali Janjua hosted the event.

“Despite India’s policy of irredentism, Kashmiris have vowed to continue their struggle for freedom and self-determination by giving their blood to keep the flame of liberty burning. I say with conviction that the truth will prevail, evil will be crushed, and the Indian criminals will be brought to justice,” Masood Khan affirmed.

He said the whole population of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under the siege of the Indian Army since August 5, 2019, and the occupational troops are ruthlessly engaged in crimes like the ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people, which are not only crimes against humanity but the war crimes as well.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the BJP-RSS regime is taking systematic steps in IIOJK to alter its demography, its geography, and the rights of the people of Kashmir recognized by international law. “Jammu and Kashmir, as we knew it and as recognised by the UN is disappearing before our very eyes,” he warned.

He elaborated that on August 5, 2019, after the invasion and forcibly annexing IIOJK with its federation, India arbitrarily and in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions divided it into two parts and designated them as federal territories.

The AJK President said that last, another sinister plan was implemented to ruthlessly take Kashmir away from Kashmiris, where more than 2 million Hindus from India have been illicitly settled inside the occupied territory.

He also informed his audience of how legal businesses of Kashmiri Muslims are being delegitimized under illegal edicts and their land is being commandeered for settlements and Hindu enterprises. “Any part of the sovereign territory of Kashmiris is fair game for confiscation”, Sardar Masood Khan said.

Speaking of the imposition of a counterfeit political class on Kashmiris, the AJK President said with ongoing gerrymandering, Muslims are being reduced to a minority even in the constituencies where they have been in majority. “Holding of the recent farcical local elections, the cycle for the total disenfranchisement and dispossession of Kashmiris is being completed,” he maintained.

Sardar Masood Khan said that crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and war crimes – all indictable offences under international law. He added that the campaign is not just about the marginalization of Kashmiris, but their total annihilation and what is happening in the IIOJK is genocide as defined in Article 2 of the 1948 Genocide Convention.

“Scores of young men are being killed in fake encounters. Nobody knows the fate of more than 13,000 young boys rounded up in 2019 and put into concentration camps. Our top Kashmiris leadership is either in the most infamous jails in India or are imprisoned in their houses,” he said.

The AJK President urged the participants of the webinar to issue a communiqué demanding the release of Kashmiri leaders – Aasiya Andrabi, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, and Masarrat Alam Butt; and remove restrictions on Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Sardar Masood Khan once again called to change the Kashmir movement into an international civil rights movement, to move with energy and ingenuity to reverse the vicious brutalization of the Kashmiris and block India’s path of fascism and its Hindutva doctrine.

“We are trying to break the silence of the international community in the UN, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, European Parliament, other national parliaments, and multilateral forums,” he concluded.

Like this: Like Loading...