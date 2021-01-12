Modi has transformed India into fascist state

Srinagar, January 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat organizations have warned that Narendra Modi’s muscular and undemocratic policies pose a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia urging the world to stand up against rising Hindutva tide and repression in IIOJK.

The Hurriyat organizations including Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Young Mens League in their separate statements in Srinagar said muzzling Kashmiris’ voice through military might is Modi’s brand of democracy, particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They, however, maintained that the volume of arrests of political leaders and activists by Indian forces in the territory testifies the fact that the Kashmiris are prepared for a long and arduous fight for the restoration of their rights. The statements said Modi’s despotism has transformed India into a fascist state.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, took a jibe at prejudiced approach of Indian judiciary saying that it has always offered its services to bail the Modi government out when it is in troubled waters. The report based on interviews and comments of different segments of the society in IIOJK said that the fresh order for stay on the implementation of controversial new farm laws by the top Indian court reflects its double standards. The report asked why the same judiciary was silent when the Modi government abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in August, 2019. The report made it clear that Sikh farmers and Kashmiris would never fall in the trap of the nexus of Modi government and its judiciary and would instead continue the struggle for their rights.

India’s third largest English newspaper Times of India in its fresh report confirmed that Indian Army troops kill Kashmiris for cash bounty. The newspaper citing investigations conducted by the Indian Army’s Court of Inquiry as well as the IIOJK police, said that Captain Bhoopendra Singh of Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles had staged the encounter at Amshipora in Shopian area of occupied Kashmir on July 18, 2020 and killed three daily wage labourers to claim a cash bounty of Rs 2 million granted by the army as reward for killings.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Association Chairman Aquib Wani in a statement issued in Jammu said that police chargesheet in Shopain fake encounter had confirmed that Indian troops could kill anybody labeling him as militant for small money.

On the other hand, a policeman and his wife committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence in Gadigarh area in Jammu, today. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has not been constituted for petty electoral gains but for restoration of IIOJK’s special status.

The US newspaper, New York Times, in an article said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing crackdown on Kashmir, combined with the coronavirus pandemic, has crashed the economy of the territory.

