Modi’s despotism has transformed India into fascist state

#UndemocraticIndia

Srinagar, January 12 (KMS): Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is pushing to the wall even those Kashmiri political parties who have remained collaborators of New Delhi in the past.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, muzzling Kashmiris’ voice through military might is Modi’s brand of democracy, particularly in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the scale of arrests of political leaders and activists by Indian forces in the occupied territory testifies the fact that the Kashmiris are prepared for a long and arduous fight against undemocratic India for the restoration of their rights.

While mentioning PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s statement over the arrest of PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, the report pointed out that Modi’s India is not ready to give space even to those so-called Kashmir’s mainstream parties who want more rights within Indian constitution. Mehbooba Mufti in her statement had termed the Parra’s arrest an act of political vendetta against her party for raising voice against Delhi’s onslaught.

“Massacres, detentions, public lynching of Muslims have become a norm in the so-called democratic India,” the report said, and added that undemocratic measures of Modi govt have transformed India into a fascist state.

The report while warning that Modi’s muscular and undemocratic policies pose a serious threat to peace and security of South Asia urged the world to stand up against rising Hindutva authoritarianism in India and repression in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...