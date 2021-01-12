Policeman, wife commit suicide in Jammu

Jammu, January 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a policeman and his wife committed suicide in Jammu, today.

The couple was found hanging from a ceiling fan at their residence at Gadigarh area by their family members on Monday evening.

“Tarvinder Singh had returned from the duty on Monday evening and found that his wife namely Parmeet Kour was hanging from the hook of the ceiling fan,” said SDPO Gandhi Nagar PK Mangi. He brought down the body of his wife and hanged himself from the hook of the ceiling fan, added the SDPO.

He was posted with Advocate General of Government, DC Raina in Jammu.

When the father of the deceased policeman found that his son was not responding to the calls, the police officer said, he went to the house himself and forced his entry into the room. To his utter shock, the SDPO Mangi said, he found both his son and his daughter-in-law dead.

He said that their two children including 11 year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were with their grand-father when the incident happened. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a man was killed while another was injured by unknown men near Dastgeer Sahib Shrine in Khanyar area of Srinagar city on Monday late evening.

Like this: Like Loading...