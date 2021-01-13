2 Indian army porters injured in Baramulla

Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian Army porters were injured after they fell from a hill in Baramulla district.

The porters identified as Muhammad Ramzan Poswal (21)and Muhammad Rameez Poswal (17) slipped from the hill when they were taking some ammunition load uphill at a forward post in Nawarunda area of the district and got injured.

They were shifted to Government Medical College Baramulla for treatment.

Meanwhile, two women died of cardiac arrest in Bandipora and Budgam districts.

