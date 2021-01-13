All to resolve Kashmir peacefully

Tributes paid to Qazi Wahid

Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League(JKPL) has called for initiation a meaningful dialogue to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute, which has become a nuclear flash point in South Asia.

The JKPL spokesman, Yasir Ahmad, addressing a party meeting in Islamabad said, “Dialogue for the sake of dialogue cannot be helpful in resolving the Kashmir dispute. The issue could be resolved only by involving all the three parties – India, Pakistan and Kashmiris – in a meaningful way.”

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) organised a meeting in Jammu to pay glowing tributes to Qazi Abdul Wahid who died in England, last week. Senior resistance leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem on the occasion said that Qazi Abdul Wahid was a very strong and effective voice of resistance from Jamnu. He played a great diplomatic role to highlight the Kashmir cause on the international front. The meeting was also attended by M Shafi Thoukar, Abdullah Malik, Nazir Malik, Abdul Jabbar, Aijaz Wani, Abdul Hamid Khan, Qazi Ghulam Muhammad and others.

Qazi Imran, Vice Chairman, Peer Panjal Freedom Movement and Advocate Mehmood Qureshi, Vice Chairman, Pir Panjal Peace Foundation visited to the family of late Qazi Abdul Wahid in Kotli, Azad Kashmir and expressed condolences with them over his demise.

Like this: Like Loading...