APHC-AJK remembers martyrs of Handwara, Kupwara & Sopore

Islamabad, January 13 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK chapter organized a Martyrs Conference in Islamabad, today, to pay homage to the martyrs of the Handwara, Sopore and Gaokdal massacres that took place in the month of January in the last decade of the 20th century in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers while addressing the conference said that January would be remembered as a great month in the history of freedom struggle of Kashmir. They said that on January 21, 1990, Indian Army indiscriminately opened fire in Gaokdal area of Srinagar, killing 52 Kashmiris and on January 25, the same year, 25 Kashmiris were killed and several others were injured in Handwara. On January 6, 1993, 65 Kashmiris were burnt alive by Indian troops in Sopore while property worth millions of rupees was burnt to ashes.

On January 25, 1994, 23 innocent Kashmiris were martyred by the occupational troops in Kupwara, while on January 25, 1998, 23 Kashmiri Pandits were massacred by Indian intelligence agencies and troops in Wanda Hama to defame the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom.

The speakers said that India could not weaken the freedom sentiment of Kashmiris through such cruel tactics but it would further strengthen their resolve. They expressed grave concern over Indian state terrorism and called on the international community to play its role in stopping the atrocities against the Kashmiris in the occupied territory.

Hurriyat AJK leaders said that India has given a license to its troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir to carry out massacres of unarmed Kashmiris. They said that due to the sacrifices of Kashmiris, the Kashmir dispute has center-staged in the world.

Those who participated in the programme included Mustafa Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Nazir Ahmad Shawl, Tanveer-ul-Islam, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Abdul Majeed Malik, Ishtiaq Hameed, Shamim Shawl, Raja Khadim Hussain, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Haji Sultan Butt, Nisar Mirza, Mian Muzaffar, Hassan-al-Bana, Mushtaq Butt, Syed Mushtaq Mujtaba, Gulshan Ahmad, Saleem Haroon and Imtiaz Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...