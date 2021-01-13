Deaf & dumb porter died of burn injuries at army camp in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a deaf and dumb porter working with Indian Army has died after suffering grave burn injuries at an army camp in Andherhama, Drugmulla in Kupwara district on Wednesday evening.

The porter was working at residential quarters at DOU Andherhama Drugmulla when the incident took place.

The porter was immediately removed to 168 Medical Hospital Drugmulla with grave burn injuries and in the course of treatment succumbed at the health facility.

