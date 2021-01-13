Drivers stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway decry lack of facilities

Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the drivers stranded along Srinagar-Jammu highway for the past four days rued lack of facilities saying that the occupation authorities seem to have forgotten them.

The drivers said that they were stuck along the highway following the damage to the bridge along the highway at Kela Morh in Ramban district for the past four days.

“We are stuck along the road from past four days, but no arrangements have been made for us by the administration,” one of the drivers said.

Pertinently, Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with rest of the world, remains closed after sudden collapsing of the retaining wall of a bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban district on Sunday. Officials said that repairing work for making the highway motorable may take 10 days.

Like this: Like Loading...