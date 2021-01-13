India’s evil designs about Kashmir to never materialise: Masood

Islamabad, January 13 (KMS): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has unequivocally stated that India’s dream of turning Jammu and Kashmir into Hindu Rashtra would never materialise as Kashmiris are determined to continue their struggle for freedom and the right of self-determination till the last drop of their blood.

He made these remarks while addressing a webinar on “Marginalisation of Kashmiris in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Government”, organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

“Despite India’s policy of irredentism and colonialism, Kashmiris have vowed to continue their struggle for freedom and self-determination by giving their blood to keep the flame of liberty burning. I say with conviction that the truth will prevail, evil will be crushed, and the Indian criminals will be brought to justice,” Khan affirmed.

He said that the whole population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been under the siege of the Indian Army since August 5 last year, and the occupation troops are ruthlessly engaged in crimes like the ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people, which are not only crimes against humanity but the war crimes as well.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the BJP-RSS regime is taking systematic steps in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) to alter its demography, its geography, its statehood, and the rights of the people of Kashmir recognized by international law.

“Jammu and Kashmir, as we knew it and as recognised by the UN is disappearing before our very eyes,, he warned

He elaborated that Last year on August 5, after the invasion and forcibly annexing the occupied territory with its federation, it arbitrarily and in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions divided the occupied state into two parts and designated them as federal territories.

The President said that later last year, another sinister plan was implemented to ruthlessly take Kashmir away from Kashmiris, and Pakistan where more than 2 million Hindus from India have been illicitly settled inside the occupied territory. “The real target is the illegal settlement of more than 5 million in the coming years. Kashmir will no more remain Kashmir: it will become Hindustan, a Hindu Rashtra, with a completely marginalized Muslim population”, he maintained.

The AJK President also informed his audience of how legal businesses of Kashmiri Muslims are being delegitimized under illegal edicts and their land is being commandeered for settlements and Hindu enterprises.

