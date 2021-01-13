Kashmiris facing worst Indian state terrorism: Molvi Bashir

Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad while expressing deep concern over the plight of illegally Kashmiri detainees languishing in different Indian jails has demanded their release without any further delay.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the lives of Kashmiri detainees are in grave danger due to the ravages of Coronavirus and demanded their immediate release to save their lives. He said that like other detainees, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chief Aasiya Andrarbi and her associates Fehmida Sufi and Nahida Nasreen were also being subjected to political vendetta.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said that Aasiya Andrabi was seriously ill and was not being released. He said that Kashmiri people were facing the worst Indian state terrorism for more than seven decades. He denounced the Indian attempts to turn the Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir into a minority through settling outsiders.

He said that Kashmiris were determined to continue their movement despite the ongoing Indian atrocities.

Like this: Like Loading...