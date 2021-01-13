Posters urge people to get united for freedom from India

Srinagar, January 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters were once again displayed in Tangmarg and other areas of Baramulla district appealing people to unite and raise voice for freedom and against the Indian occupation of the territory.

The posters were displayed by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) said the unresolved Kashmir dispute was the biggest hurdle to peace and political stability in the region and urged the UN to take steps for peaceful settlement of the dispute.

The posters said Indian government is changing demography of Kashmir to strengthen its illegal occupation. The posters read that Kashmiris were rendering sacrifices for the just cause of freedom and urged the international human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian illegal move to change the demography of the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...