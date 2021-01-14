Concern expressed over illegal detention of Malik, Aasiya

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yaseen Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and other hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India subjecting the Hurriyat leaders and activists to the worst kind of political vendetta. He said, the recent framing of charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik and others in a thirty years old fake case speaks volumes about New Delhi’s cunning attitude towards the Kashmiri prisoners.

He deplored that Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi had been languishing in India’s notorious Tihar Jail for the past four years under fabricated cases. Despite suffering from several ailments, Aasiya Andrabi is not being provided necessary medical aid and so-called cases registered against her are being prolonged by courts, he deplored.

Bilal Siddiqui said, same is the condition of all other political prisoners lodged in various prisons of India and the territory. He said, the Kashmiri political detainees include Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Alam Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid-ul-Islam, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Muhammad Ayub Mir, Muhammad Ayub Dar, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and Feroz Ahmed.

He said that the worst and colonial type of victimization could not shake the determination of brave Kashmiri political prisoners and no amount of coercion or bullying could compel them to surrender before India. These repressive and oppressive measures could only strengthen their resolve and devotion to the Kashmir cause, he maintained.

Bilal Siddiqui appealed to the international human rights organisations to take serious note of India’s vendetta and use their influence to force New Delhi to shun this colonial attitude towards the Kashmiri political detainees.

