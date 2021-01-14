PM thanks Turkey for support on Kashmir dispute

Islamabad, January 14 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He stated this in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who called him at the PM Secretariat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also highlighted the detrimental Indian actions posing a threat to peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Imran Khan emphasized the importance of working to combat Islamophobia and promote better understanding of the reverence Muslims have for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Prime Minister Imran Khan while reaffirming the exceptional nature of Pakistan-Turkey political relationship, stressed the importance of transforming it into a robust economic partnership.

