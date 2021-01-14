Archive: Current Month

January 2021
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Archives

PM thanks Turkey for support on Kashmir dispute

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, January 14 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He stated this in a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who called him at the PM Secretariat.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also highlighted the detrimental Indian actions posing a threat to peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Imran Khan emphasized the importance of working to combat Islamophobia and promote better understanding of the reverence Muslims have for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Prime Minister Imran Khan while reaffirming the exceptional nature of Pakistan-Turkey political relationship, stressed the importance of transforming it into a robust economic partnership.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: