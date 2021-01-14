So-called inquiry in Shopian tragedy meant to cover up facts: IPP

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party (IPP) has said that the sp-called inquiry into the Shopian tragedy is meant to make a military officer scapegoat to cover up the Indian Army’s central role behind fake encounters in the territory.

The IPP Senior Vice Chairman, Nisar Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that such tragedies would not have happened if the United Nations had resolved the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He deplored that not handing over the bodies of martyrs to their families by the authorities was a clear example of Indian brutality. India must now acknowledge the fact that its heroes and policy-makers have become mentally ill and are resorted to such clever tactics to cover up their mental defeat.

Nisar Ahmad said that the international community should investigate the Shopian and Srinagar fake encounters and expose Indian crimes and its future designs.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, and assured that the blood of innocent martyrs would not be allowed go waste and the martyrs’ mission would be taken to its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...