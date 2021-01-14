‘Those who laid down lives for Kashmir are our heroes’

Srinagar, January 14 (KMS): The head of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front central convening committee Khawaja Saif-ud-Din has said that those who laid down their lives and those who faced jails during the freedom struggle are heroes of the Kashmiri people.

Khawaja Saif-ud-Din, while giving his reaction on the framing of charges of fake cases against illegally detained party Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and senior party leaders, Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Manzoor Ahmad Sofi, M. Zaman Mir, Engineer Ali Mir, M. Iqbal Gandroo, Merajuddin Sheikh and others by Jammu TADA court.

This fearless Kashmiri nation undoubtedly will in no way surrender their demand of freedom for the accomplishment of which JKLF leadership has always taken lead when the situation demanded any kind of sacrifice from them.

Expressing concern over the systematic political vendetta policy being pursued by the Indian government against Yasin Malik and his associates, he said, the authorities with the help of judicial terrorism is hell bent upon silencing the popular voice of freedom in the territory.

He condemned the unconstitutional and undemocratic behavior of the judicial system of India that it, on the behest of the Indian government, circulated its decision to the media weeks before its due hearing date. This is tantamount to murder of justice, democracy and law that too by its own saviors, he lamented.

Khawaja Saif-ud-Din in categorical terms said, 70 years long history stands witness to the fact that neither the freedom-loving people of Kashmir nor JKLF leadership shall bow to the tyranny of Indian forces.

Reiterating its stand, he said that JKLF, like shaheed Maqbool Butt and shaheed Ashfaq Majeed Wani shall continue leading the freedom struggle from the fore front and shall continue offering sacrifices at every level until the goal of liberation is achieved.

He appealed to the United Nations, international institutions, world human rights champions and the effective world powers to play their role in safeguarding the lives of Kashmiri leaders, in particular, and the lives of freedom-loving people of Kashmir, in general.

