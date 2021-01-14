UK urges India to lift restrictions, allow its team to visit IIOJK

London, January 14 (KMS): The UK has demanded of India to lift all restrictions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and allow a team from its High Commission in Delhi to visit the Valley for a first-hand assessment of the situation.

The demand was made by the UK Secretary of State for Justice, Robert Buckland, while replying to a debate on the “political situation in Kashmir” in the Westminster Hall by Members of Parliament (MPs).

The debate took place a day after the UK MPs discussed “Persecution of Muslims, Christians and Minority Groups in India”. Last week, the UK MPs had lobbied for repeal of India’s farm laws.

Robert Buckland said that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been in touch with his counterparts from India and Pakistan to keep their communications open and manage regional tensions. “We urge India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, maintain ceasefire on the LoC and to improve communications,” said Buckland.

“We continue to talk frankly to India about our human rights concerns and call for all remaining restrictions to be lifted as soon as possible.”

Responding to the debate, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Minister, Nigel Adams said the situation in Kashmir remains an issue for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution. “We continue to believe that this is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the situation that takes into account the wishes of the Kashmiri people, said Adams, who is also the minister for Asia.

