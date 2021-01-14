UNCHR’s intervention in release of Hurriyat leaders sought

Islamabad, January 14 (KMS): The Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has sought the urgent intervention of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms Michal Bachlet in securing early release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in Tihar Jail for the past several years.

The KIIR Chairman, Altaf Hussain Wani in a letter addressed to Ms Bachlet expressed serious concerns over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders including Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and others. He said that the three Hurriyat leaders had since long been persecuted for expression of their conscientiously held political beliefs and for raising the voice against injustices and indiscrimination meted out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by the occupational authorities.

Highlighting their life long struggle for emancipation and empowerment of Kashmiri people, he said, “It was quite unfortunate that the trio had to spend a major portion of their lives in the Indian jails and interrogation centers just for raising their voice for Kashmiris, which is unfortunately deemed as the biggest crime in the territory.”

These leaders, he said, have been persistently advocating a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy. “During the years’ long political struggle they endured trials and tribulations, imprisonments and detentions in pursuit of their peoples’ fundamental rights”, he said, adding that it was the reason that they were being victimized and made to suffer in jails despite suffering from acute ailments.

Altaf Hussain Wani said that the continued illegal detention had taken a heavy toll on their physical and mental health. “There are reports that the trio have been kept 6×8 prison cells in abysmal conditions and are being denied their rights including proper food and right to receive proper medical care, which constitutes a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and other human rights treaties”.

He urged the madam commissioner to use her good offices to put pressure on the Indian government to ensure release of the illegally detained leaders languishing in various jails in and outside the occupied territory.

