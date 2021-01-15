Kashmir movement enters decisive phase: Jahangir Butt

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Jahangir Ghani Butt, has said that the Kashmir movement has entered the decisive phase and the freedom-loving people need to be patient and vigilant to take it to its logical conclusion.

Jahangir Ghani Butt addressing a function in Srinagar said that the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people for the Kashmir cause would not be allowed to go waste.

He said, Kashmir dispute is now dominating in the world as three nuclear powers are directly involved in it. He added that the unresolved Kashmir dispute might any time disturb peace of the entire South Asian region.

Jahangir Ghani Butt said, the Kashmiris want peace and seek a peaceful settlement to the long-pending Kashmir dispute through the UN resolutions and a sustained tripartite dialogue process involving India, Pakistan and the true leadership of the Kashmiri people.

He also condemned the human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK and urged the international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in the territory. He said, the hegemonic attitude of India is hurdle in peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute.

