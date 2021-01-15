Molvi Bashir thanks UK MPs for raising Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmad has thanked all the members of the British Parliament who raised the Kashmir dispute in Parliament complex, yesterday, and hoped that they would play their role in resolving the lingering dispute.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the discussion by the members on the situation in Kashmir in the in Westminster Hall was a positive and excellent development.

He said that it was the moral responsibility of members of the UK Parliament to raise their voice against the ongoing human rights violations, killings, harassment, sexual violence against women and indiscriminate arrests in IIOJK so that Modi-led fascist government can be forced to respect Kashmiris’ human rights and their right to self-determination.

The APHC General Secretary said, the way in which the claimant of the world’s largest democracy is violating human rights in the territory had been exposed before the world for its undemocratic, unconstitutional and inhumane acts.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said, now there should be full restoration of human rights in IIOJK and Kashmiris should have full authority to make decisions in accordance with the UN resolutions.

