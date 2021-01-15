Srinagar fake encounter: Families demand SIT to probe killing

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the three families from South Kashmir, whose kin were killed by Indian troops in Srinagar fake encounter in December last year, have demanded setting-up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the killing.

The three youth, Athar Mushtaq, Aijaz Ahmad and Zubair Ahmad, were killed by the troops in a fake encounter at Lawaypora in Srinagar on December 30.

The families of the martyred youth also asked the authorities to break silence on the encounter and either prove their wards were ‘militants’ or return the bodies. Mushtaq Wani, father of Athar Mushtaq, talking to media questioned the authorities’ silence on the issue.

“Two weeks have passed but no investigation has been ordered. We too were silent as we had given time to the authorities to prove that our sons were ‘militants’ but they have failed to do so,” Wani said.

Family members of Zubair Ahmad also said if any way authorities can prove their son was a ‘militant’, they will never seek his body. “However, if they have failed to get single evidence against him, then they must return his body and punish the culprits who killed him,” they said.

Mohammed Maqbool, father of Aijaz Ahmad also echoed the same voice and said that the authorities must come clear and break the silence.

The families of the youth also said that if they were hardcore over ground workers of ‘militants’ then there would have been at least a single FIR registered against them.

“The three martyred youth were innocent and killed in a fake encounter,” they said while urging the authorities to constitute an SIT and investigate the matter besides returning their bodies.

