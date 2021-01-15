Tributes paid to Haroon Wani on first martyrdom anniversary

Srinagar, January 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a large number of people visited Mazar-e-Shuhada in Furqanabad area of Doda and paid tributes to freedom activist, Haroon Abbas Wani, on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers reiterated the Kashmiris’ pledge to continue the struggle till accomplishment of the martyrs’ mission. They appealed to the United Nations and the international community to put pressure on India to resolve the Kashmir dispute so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

Haroon Abbas Wani, a highly educated youth, was martyred by Indian troops during an operation in Doda on 15th January 2020.

