UK lawmakers’ remarks exposed real face of Indian govt: FM

Islamabad, January 15 (KMS): Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has said the recent statements of UK lawmakers about grave situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is a manifestation that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but an international dispute.

In a statement on Friday he said the remarks of UK lawmakers have once again exposed the real face of Indian government. He said it is endorsement of Pakistan’s narrative on the Kashmir dispute and a foreign policy success.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the situation in the occupied territory is very terrible as people are subjected to brutal oppression. Thousands of innocent people are in jails without any legal trial, he said.

The Foreign Minister said that international media and independent monitors should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to assess the ground situation.

He expressed hope that a similar voice in favour of Kashmiri people will be raised in the US Congress after the new government under Biden leadership assumes it responsibility next week.

He appealed to the parliamentarians from UK, US and European parliament to visit the occupied territory and analyze the situation there independently.

