APHC appeals UN, OIC to help resolve Kashmir dispute

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, has appealed to the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to use their influence on India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops across the occupied territory. He said that the recent extrajudicial killing of six youth in fake encounters in Shopian and Srinagar should serve as an eye-opener for the world community. He said that India must allow the teams of world human rights bodies like the UN Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Committee of Red Cross to visit IIOJK and take stock of the ground situation. He said that despite Indian atrocities, Kashmiris were determined to continue their freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmed Mir, interacting with people in different areas of Srinagar appealed to the world community to play role in the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People League held a demonstration in Mander Bagh area of Srinagar to draw attention of the world towards the mass killing of Kashmiris by Indian troops in Gaw Kadal massacre and other such incidents. Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others injured when Indian troops opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21 in 1990.

Indian police arrested five youth after raiding multiple places at Gulshanpora in Tral area of Pulwama district. The police booked the arrested youth identified as Jehangir Ahmed Parray, Aijaz Ahmed Parray, Towseef Ahmed Lone, Sabzaar Ahmed Butt and Qaisar Ahmed Dar under black law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Like this: Like Loading...