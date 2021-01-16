Arnab’s chatting points to Indian hand in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, January 16 (KMS): The leaked chats of Indian Republic TV Chief Arnab Goswami have pointed to the fact that this RSS goon knew that Pulwama attack and subsequently Balakot strikes were going to happen.

The chats also give hint that Pulwama was a handiwork of the Indian government. The transcript of the WhatsApp messages intercepted via Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Pratho Dasgupta’s phone that runs into more than 1,000 pages, shows many instances of his chatting with Arnab Goswami. This tv anchor is notorious for his close links with BJP and RSS.

One of the major revelations from the leaked chats seems to be Arnab’s knowledge about Balakot Air Strikes even before it were carried out. In a reported leaked chat of WhatsApp Arnab has sent a message to this effect to Partho Dasgupta, who is an accused in the TRP scam case.

The scam was unearthed last year after the Broadcast Audience Research Council, an industry body owned by top broadcasters and advertisers which measures TRPs, filed a complaint that certain channels were rigging their TRP numbers, apparently to generate more revenue from ads.

In the purported leaked chats, Arnab on 23 February 2019, told Dasgupta that “Something big will happen”. When Dasgupta asked if it was something about “Dawood” Arnab replied, “No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time”. When Dasgupta further enquired if it was about “strike or bigger” Arnab replied “Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated”. Exact words used.

Another purported leaked chat of Arnab shows him claiming that they have “won like crazy” after the Pulwama Terror Attack that killed 40 soldiers of the Indian Army.

Arnab comments on Balakot attack saying in his chat that this will “sweep the polls”.

On 14 Feb at 3.15 PM, an attacker kills 40 Indian soldiers in Pulwama attack and on the same day at 5.42 PM, Arnab says “This attack we have won like crazy”

In this way, this man is obviously celebrating deaths of 40 Indian forces’ personnel and rejoicing on the incident. The question is why?

About Balakote attacks on 26 February, 2019, he says, “people will be elated” by strikes.

The political commentators say that the chatting of Arnab Goswami has exposed the true face of India and its conspiracy behind the Pulwama attack and Balakot strikes, vindicating Pakistan’s stance on the attacks.

According to them, it has appeared that Pulwama was a false flag operation, in which India killed its own troops and tried to pin the blame on Pakistan.

