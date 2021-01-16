DPM condemns surge in crackdown by Indian troops in IIOJK

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has condemned the surge in arrest spree by Indian troops in the territory ahead of India’s Republic Day, the 26th January.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the troops were arresting, harassing and victimizing the Hurriyat activist and youth during house raids and crackdown operations in the territory. He said that the action was aimed preventing the people from holding anti-India demonstrations on the Indian Republic Day. He said that India had no right to celebrate its republic Day in IIOJK as it was holding the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

He denounced the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth, languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK. He added that political detainees were not being provided basic amenities due to which their health was deteriorating with each passing day.

The DPM Chairman also welcomed the debate in the British Parliament on the Kashmir situation and hoped that the UK would play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Khawaja Firdous said that permanent peace in the region was not possible without resolving the Kashmir. He appealed to the international community to impress upon India to settle the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

