Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested five youth in Pulwama district.

The police raided multiple places in Gulshanpora area of Tral in the district and arrested five youth.

The police booked the arrested youth identified as Jehangir Ahmad Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone, Sabzaar Ahmad Butt and Qaisar Ahmad Dar under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention).

