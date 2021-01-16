Javaid Mir urges world to play role in settlement of Kashmir

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, has appealed to the international community to play role in the resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Javaid Ahmad Mir, today, visited several areas of Srinagar including Bagh-e-Mahtab, Shankerpora, Mouchoo, Chanapora in Srinagar and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

During his visit, he also interacted with several families whose kith and kin have been languishing in different jails of India and the territory. He said Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia and the unresolved Kashmir dispute can disturb the regional peace.

Javaid Ahmad Mir said that many Hurriyat leaders had been languishing in Indian jails and their health condition was deteriorating due to denial of basic facilities to them.

