JKNF concerned over continued illegal detention of its chairman

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has expressed grave concern over the continued illegal detention of its Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, and hundreds of other Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

A party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other leaders were arrested by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July 2017 and shifted to New Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail. He said, since then Nayeem Khan faced extremely difficult conditions inside the jail where, besides other Hurriyat leaders, several women leaders have also been lodged under fabricated allegations.

Voicing his serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of party chairman, the spokesman said, “Nayeem Khan has been languishing in jail despite suffering from various acute ailments.”

Terming Khan’s illegal detention as a political vendetta, he said, no charges have yet been proved against Nayeem Ahmed Khan or others. He said that Kashmiri leaders were facing inhuman treatment in the jails just for raising their voice for the voiceless Kashmiris who were reeling under the Indian occupation.

“It is unfortunate that the Indian judiciary is not taking any action regarding the condition of political detainees, which clearly shows its biasness against Kashmiris,” he maintained.

The spokesman urged the international community to influence the Indian government to ensure early release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in the jails of India and the occupied territory.

Like this: Like Loading...