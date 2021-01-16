Rich tributes paid to martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre

Srinagar, January 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir People League (JKPL) has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal massacre.

Over 50 people were killed and hundreds others were injured when Indian troops had opened fire on peaceful protesters in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21 in 1990. The demonstrators were protesting against the molestation of several women by the troops in the area.

The JKPL Chief Coordinator, Dr Sarfaraz Ahmad Khan led a protest in Mander Bagh, Srinagar, in connection with the 31st martyrdom anniversary of Gaw Kadal massacre.

He said that the Kashmiri people would continue the liberation movement till it reached its logical conclusion and the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste. He added that the Kashmiri people have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause and the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs is to carry forward their mission.

