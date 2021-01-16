Two UK MPs express concern over HR abuses in IIOJK

London, January 16 (KMS): Two Members of British Parliament (MPs) from Bradford district have expressed concerns over human rights abuses by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The MPs, Naz Shah and Robbie Moore, while speaking during debate on “political situation in Kashmir” in the UK Parliament called for freedom and democracy in the occupied territory.

Naz Shah, Labour MP for Bradford West, maintained that Kashmiris have been shut off from the entire world due to media blackouts while IIOJK remains the most militarised zone in the world, with Kashmiri women targeted for rape and many people killed – amounting to ethnic cleansing. “Without UN rapporteurs allowed into the region, and with every report out of the region censored, how can anyone assure this House that a genocide is not taking place?” she asked.

Ms Shah also criticised the British Government for its arms sales to India, which she argued contribute to shedding the blood of the Kashmiri people. She said that from 2015 to 2020 Britain sold more than half a billion pounds’ worth of arms to India, adding, “without reassurances from the UN, we cannot be sure that we are not contributing to a genocide”.

“Minister, act now while there is still time or history will not be so forgiving,” she concluded.

Robbie Moore, Conservative MP for Keighley, maintained that properties are being destroyed and innocent people are losing their lives in IIOJK, while describing some of the stories reported from the territory as harrowing.

He added that IIOJK has been under heavy lockdown since August 2019, after the Indian Government revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the territory. Thousands have been arrested and face harassment and imprisonment without due course, he said. “The situation is, quite rightly, causing a huge amount of concern for many of my constituents across Keighley,” he added.

Robbie Moore said British politicians could not decide on policy in other countries. However he added that they could still use their influence to ensure that this terrible situation is investigated.

“India and Pakistan are long-standing friends of our country. That is strengthened by the large Indian and Pakistani communities here. But a solution to the situation in Kashmir must be sought – after all, both countries are nuclear powers – and must be sought at speed,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...