3 JKYM activists forcibly disappeared in IIOJK: Zahid Ashraf

Islamabad, January 17 (KMS): Zahid Ashraf, Vice-Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League, has strongly condemned the forcible disappearance of the party’s three prominent activists from Pulwama in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the occupational forces.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement, condemning the detention and subsequent disappearance of JKYML office bearers —Mohammad Sabzaar Butt, Mohammad Jehageer Parray and Qaiser Ahmed Dar— a couple of days ago, said that the detainees were innocent, but the rabid colonial goons picked them up and kept them at some unknown torture camp.

He expressed concern over their safety as the authorities were not giving any information to their families about their whereabouts. He feared that they might face the fate of thousands of forcibly disappeared Kashmiris if human rights groups didn’t raise their voice for them.

Zahid Ashraf appealed to the international community and the United Nations to shun the apathy towards the suffering Kashmiris and put pressure on Modi regime to end the persecution and genocide of the enslaved Kashmiris.

