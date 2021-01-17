Father asks people to assemble at victim son’s grave

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the father of Athar Mushtaq Wani, recently killed in Srinagar fake encounter, has appealed the public to assemble at the grave of his son that he has dug in his native village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

In a video message that has gone viral on social media, the father, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, requested people to arrive at the graveyard on Tuesday with a black cloth as a mark of protest against the authorities.

Reportedly, Wani says in the video that he is going to fight against the injustice till the end. He also requested the media men to cover the event as he has to say something important.

