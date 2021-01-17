India continuously violating international laws in IIOJK

#IndiaViolatingIn’tlLawsInIIOJK

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that India is continuously violating international laws and conventions in the territory.

The leaders and organizations in their separate statements in Srinagar since the Modi-led BJP government particularly revoked IIOJK’s special status on August 05, 2019, the Kashmiris are being deprived of all basic rights granted to any human being under international law.

They said, the attempt of the BJP government to totally annex IIOJK with India is clearly an act of occupation. India is also violating international laws by bringing demographic changes in the disputed territory.

The statements pointed out that India is legally bound to grant the right to self-determinations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir but what is doing in the occupied territory is quite contrary to UN resolutions on Kashmir. Indian actions in IIOJK can well be defined as genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes as per international law, they added.

The leaders and organizations urged the UN to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir and put sanctions on India for violating international laws in the occupied territory.

They maintained that Indian perpetrators of atrocities in IIOJK must be brought to justice by proceeding against them in the international criminal court. New Delhi couldn’t suppress Kashmiris’ will by brazenly violating international laws, they vowed.

