India killed its 40 soldiers in Pulwama to defame Pakistan: JKEM

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has said that the Indian government killed 40 of its own soldiers by staging a drama of Pulwama attack to defame Pakistan.

The JKEM spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that similarly Shopian fake drama was also staged to get the prize money, which showed how inexpensive the life of a Kashmiri was for Indian soldiers.

He said that the police charge-sheet showed that the officers of the Indian Army had martyred three innocent youth to get a reward of only Rs 2 million, which was a very shameful and immoral act.

The spokesman said that it was the responsibility of the international community to take serious notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK. “If the world still does not take notice of this situation, when will it do so because in the occupied territory, the Indian soldiers can kill anyone for such a small amount of money by declaring them dangerous terrorists”, he questioned.

He said that the world should bring those responsible for the heinous crimes to justice and urged the United Nations to take immediate action against the Indian Army for war crimes in IIOJK and play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

