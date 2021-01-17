Indian police arrest participants of tractor rally in Jammu

Jammu, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Modi-led fascist Indian government stopped a tractor rally and arrested participants in Jammu. The rally was taken in favour of the agitating farmers, mostly Sikhs in India.

Bana Singh Stadium located in RS Pora border area of Jammu was locked to prevent the rally. Similarly tractors coming from different areas of Jammu were impounded and the participants were arrested by the authorities. Among those who were arrested included Narender Singh Khalsa.

The protesters said on one hand, India was silencing Kashmiris’ voice for freedom, and on other hand, it was destroying farmers by enacting anti-farmers laws.

