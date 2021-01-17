Indian troops massacring innocent people in IIOJK: Molvi Bashir

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that India has martyred tens of thousands of Kashmiri Muslims to perpetuate its illegal occupation over the territory.

The General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that New Delhi had been holding Kashmiris hostage for the past 73 years and usurped their rights.

He deplored that India, under the guise of so-called democracy and secularism, was massacring innocent Kashmiris, molesting women and depriving the youth of their freedom rights. He added that the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Molvi Bashir said, Kashmir dispute is one of the long-pending disputes in the world due to which 1.5 billion people of the South Asian region are suffering. He added it was the responsibility of the international community to put pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions so that relations between Pakistan and India could be normalized and peace and stability be established in the region.

Like this: Like Loading...