Mehbooba Mufti terms NIA as Indian govt’s pet

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti has termed the infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) as government of India’s pet.

The NIA notices sent to people from Punjab amid ongoing farmers’ protest against three farm laws reverberated in the political circles of IIOJK.

Mehbooba Mufti reacted sharply over the development by calling the anti-terror probe agency a “Government of India’s pet”.

Taking note of the media reports about the notices, she in one of her Twitter posts said, “GOIs pet agency NIA is now being unleashed on farmer unions. The rot that has set into India’s premier terror investigative agency can be gauged from the manner in which they are fabricating charges on Kashmiris, farmers & those who dare to dissent.”

Earlier too when her party’s youth-wing leader Waheed Para was re-arrested by J&K Police after getting bail in an NIA case, the PDP chief had said, this was an act of “political vendetta” for raising voice against “Delhi’s onslaught”.

