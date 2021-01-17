Omar Abdullah urges Indian top court to hear Article 370 pleas

Srinagar, January 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, vice president of National Conference, Omar Abdullah has said that the Indian Supreme Court should immediately hear the petitions challenging the abolition of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

Omar Abdullah in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We have seen that the Supreme Court has interfered in the case of the farmers. In the case of farmers, if the court can say that it does not appear that there was any consultation with the farmers, so no consultations were taken from people of Jammu and Kashmir before August 5, 2019. The Supreme Court needs to be seen on the same scale what had happened in Jammu and Kashmir and they should start hearing.”

He said that the Supreme Court had said in its remarks that everything can be changed if it comes to law. But it will not be possible to change much after a time.

