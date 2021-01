Islamabad, January 18 (KMS): A prayer session was held by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) in Islamabad, today.

The participants of the meeting expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of daughter of prominent poet of occupied Kashmir, Mushtaq Kashmiri and the death of Dr Arif Malik, a personality of Sialkot activists of Kashmir liberation movement.Prayers were offered for the souls of the deceased.

