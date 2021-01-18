Authorities condemned for denying students’ bodies to families

Srinagar, January 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar and the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo have condemned the authorities for denying handover of the dead bodies of three students killed in a fake encounter by Indian troops in Srinagar recently.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, the remarks by the IGP of Kashmir in this regard show his arrogance.

They said, the cold-blooded murder of three students by Indian forces for money and promotions is an established fact now as only fifteen days back one Indian Army Captain has been charged for murder of three labourers of Rajouri for a meager amount of 20 lakh rupees.

Now denying the proper burial according to their faith is a grave human rights violation and this act merits strongest condemnation and the United Nations must take suo motto cognizance so that the bodies can be handed over to families for proper burial, they added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqalabi in a statement said that India’s national days like 26th January and 15th August are no less than a hell for the Kashmiri people. He added that Indian forces make lives of Kashmiri people miserable by frequent raids and detentions on these days.

