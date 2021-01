Srinagar, January 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have given their go-ahead to police for prosecution of illegally detained senior Hurriyat leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah under the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a six-year-old fake case.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah was arrested by the Indian Enforcement Directorate in July 2017 in a false case of money laundering and since then, he is in jail.

