Delay in Kashmir solution can endanger world peace: Shaheen

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu 18 January (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal, APHC leader and Chairman of Gujjar Pahari Democratic Forum, has warned that any further delay in Kashmir settlement could jeopardize the global peace.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal in a statement issued in Jammu strongly condemned the Indian brutalities against the legitimate and just struggle of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that India has martyred tens of thousands of innocent people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, desecrated women, destroyed houses, subjected youth to enforced disappearance and fake encounters.

Chaudhry Shaheen Iqbal urged the international community to break its silence on the current human rights situation in Kashmir and hold India accountable for its crimes. He said that Kashmiri people were fighting for their rights but India was using cruel tactics to suppress their legitimate struggle.

The APHC leader said that Kashmir is a long standing internationally recognized dispute and it should be resolved in its historical background.


