Delhi court fixes Feb 1 next hearing date in Aasiya Andrabi case

New Delhi, January 18 (KMS): A Delhi court, today, fixed Feb 1 as the next hearing date of the illegally detained Hurriyat leader and Chairperson of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates in a false case.

Aasiya Andrabi and her associates —Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen were arrested in April 2018 under sedition and have been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar jail.

The date was fixed for today for framing of charges but they could not be produced to the court today due to bad health and the judge talked to them through video conference. The next hearing will be held on February 1.

It is to be mentioned that Aasiya Andrabi is undergoing mental and physical trauma. She has developed many serious ailments while the authorities have denied basic health facilities to the detained Kashmiri woman leader. India has planned to victimize Hurriyat leader, Aasiya Andrabi and keep her behind the bars for whole life.

India has been using its courts to punish people like Aasiya Andrabi who have been challenging India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. Aasiya Andrabi’s pro-freedom activities have always unnerved Indian authorities. Her husband, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo has been accorded imprisonment till death to break her will. However, being an iron lady of Kashmir, Aasiya Andrabi has refused to submit to India’s machinations, and she along with her associates is braving illegal detention in New Delhi’s Tihar jail despite suffering from multiple ailments.

