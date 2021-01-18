Fai urges UN chief to push India to release Yasin Malik

New York, January 18 (KMS): The Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Ghulam Nabi Fai has urged the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres to use his influence with the Indian government to release the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik on humanitarian grounds.

Illegally detained Muhammad Yasin Malik is currently languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement issued in New York said, “Mr Malik has multiple serious medical illnesses, including heart problems, chronic kidney damage, eye injury and partial hearing loss from torture, and he remains in solitary confinement with no access to proper medical care.”

He said that Yasin Malik had dedicated his life to resolve the Kashmir dispute through peaceful dialogue between India, Pakistan and the true leadership of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and he had been in negotiations with Indian leaders to find a solution to the dispute.

Since February 22, 2019, Fai said, Yasin Malik is being held under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on various unsubstantiated charges, and a trial is being conducted from a Jammu court via video conferencing where he is not allowed to be physically present.

“We have also received reports from his family that Yasin Malik had decided to go on hunger strike unless he is accorded a fair trial by the judicial system. This development is ominous since Mr Malik is one of the few influential political figures who can help in preventing public chaos and political instability when it is most needed,” Fai said.

He appealed to the UN Secretary General to use his good offices with the government of India to step back, give peace and stability a chance and free Mr Malik from the confinement and accord him a fair trial.

“Your intervention will only further chances to save a precious life and advance the cause of peaceful settlement of the vexing issue of Kashmir”, Fai maintained.

