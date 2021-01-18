Goswami’s Whatsapp messages expose Modi’s ugly face: TWI

Srinagar, January 18 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has said that the WhatsApp messages of Arnab Goswami, the head of Republic Television in India, have once again exposed the ugly face of Modi government.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the said messages have sealed the fact that the February 14, 2019, attack on the Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama district was staged by the Modi government itself. He said that Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp messages were eye-opening to the international community and they proved that the communal government of the Bharatiya Janata Party could go to any length, even killed dozens of its own forces personnel, to defame Pakistan.

The spokesman said that India’s hands were already red with the blood of innocent Kashmiris and now it has started taking the lives of its own personnel to discredit the freedom movement as well as Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is an important stakeholder in the Kashmir dispute and it wants the Kashmiris to get their right to self-determination while India has the status of a usurper in the occupied territory.

The TWI spokesperson said that the abominable Indian intentions against Kashmiris and Pakistan were becoming more apparent to the world. In its recent report, Human Rights Watch also slammed India for its repression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its cruel treatment of minorities, including Muslims, across India. He said that India was destined to get defeat while the Kashmiris would ultimately succeed in their struggle for freedom.K

